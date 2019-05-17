See All Dermatologists in Bethesda, MD
Jennifer Whitman, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Jennifer Whitman, PA

Dermatology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Whitman, PA is a Dermatologist in Bethesda, MD. 

Jennifer Whitman works at Capitol Vein and Laser Centers in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Capitol Vein and Laser Centers
    6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 500, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 786-3395
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Capitol Vein & Laser Centers - Frederick
    77 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste E, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 786-3398
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Botox® Injection
Dermal Filler
Laser Surgery
Botox® Injection
Dermal Filler
Laser Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jennifer Whitman?

    May 17, 2019
    Jennifer is the best - i'm always excited to come see her for my treatments!
    Anonymous A. — May 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Whitman, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Whitman, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Whitman to family and friends

    Jennifer Whitman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jennifer Whitman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Whitman, PA.

    About Jennifer Whitman, PA

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861440448
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Whitman, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Whitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Whitman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Whitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Whitman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Whitman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Whitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Whitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jennifer Whitman, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.