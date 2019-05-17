Jennifer Whitman, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Whitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Whitman, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Whitman, PA is a Dermatologist in Bethesda, MD.
Jennifer Whitman works at
Locations
-
1
Capitol Vein and Laser Centers6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 500, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 786-3395Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Capitol Vein & Laser Centers - Frederick77 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste E, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 786-3398Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Whitman?
Jennifer is the best - i'm always excited to come see her for my treatments!
About Jennifer Whitman, PA
- Dermatology
- English
- 1861440448
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Whitman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Whitman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jennifer Whitman using Healthline FindCare.
Jennifer Whitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Whitman works at
4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Whitman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Whitman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Whitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Whitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.