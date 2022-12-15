Jennifer Wicks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Wicks, APRN
Overview of Jennifer Wicks, APRN
Jennifer Wicks, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Jennifer Wicks' Office Locations
Univ S FL Physicians Cardiology2 Tampa General Cir Fl 3, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-0600
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent clinical and people skills. Very thorough in exam and reviewing all records. She has been practicing a long time and the experience and professionalism is very apparent.
About Jennifer Wicks, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1073511481
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Wicks accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Wicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Wicks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Wicks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Wicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Wicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.