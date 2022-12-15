See All Nurse Practitioners in Tampa, FL
Jennifer Wicks, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Overview of Jennifer Wicks, APRN

Jennifer Wicks, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Jennifer Wicks works at Univ S FL Physicians Cardiology in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital
Jennifer Wicks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Univ S FL Physicians Cardiology
    2 Tampa General Cir Fl 3, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 259-0600
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Excellent clinical and people skills. Very thorough in exam and reviewing all records. She has been practicing a long time and the experience and professionalism is very apparent.
    Joe Papy — Dec 15, 2022
    About Jennifer Wicks, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073511481
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Wicks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Wicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Wicks works at Univ S FL Physicians Cardiology in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Jennifer Wicks’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Wicks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Wicks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Wicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Wicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

