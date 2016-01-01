See All Nurse Practitioners in Richmond, KY
Jennifer Williams, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jennifer Williams, APRN

Jennifer Williams, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, KY. They graduated from Eastern Kentucky University.

Jennifer Williams works at Weigh Better Weight Loss and Non Urgent Family Care in Richmond, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Williams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weigh Better Weight Loss and Non Urgent Family Care
    501 S Keeneland Dr, Richmond, KY 40475 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 575-7305
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    About Jennifer Williams, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679923577
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Eastern Kentucky University
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Kentucky
