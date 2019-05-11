See All Pediatricians in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Jennifer Wink, PHD

Pediatrics
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Wink, PHD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. 

Dr. Wink works at Seitz Pediatrics in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seitz Pediatrics
    2828 S Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 734-1888
  2. 2
    Seitz Pediatrics
    8188 S Jog Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 734-4440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Breast Milk Jaundice Chevron Icon
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 11, 2019
    May 11, 2019
    About Dr. Jennifer Wink, PHD

    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235354523
    Education & Certifications

    • FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Wink, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wink has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wink accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wink works at Seitz Pediatrics in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wink’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wink. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wink.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.