Jennifer Yalowitz, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jennifer Yalowitz, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Munster, IN. 

Jennifer Yalowitz works at Lisa M. Jameyfield, LMFT in Munster, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Shore Professionals
    1544 45th St Ste 5, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 836-8806
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 02, 2016
    Jennifer Yalowitz is an excellent therapist. I was referred to her by a colleague who had dealt with similar depression symptoms that I was having. Her ability to calmly but intensely deal with my issues was the exact combination that worked for me. I was hesitant to seek help but am so grateful that I did. What a difference Jennifer has made in my life.
    katie brown in Chicago, IL — May 02, 2016
    About Jennifer Yalowitz, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376775858
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
