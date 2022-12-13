Dr. Jennifer Yeselavage, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeselavage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Yeselavage, OD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Yeselavage, OD
Dr. Jennifer Yeselavage, OD is an Optometrist in Scranton, PA.
Dr. Yeselavage works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Yeselavage's Office Locations
-
1
Office200 Mifflin Ave, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 342-3145
-
2
Northeastern Eye Institute - Carbondale150 Brooklyn St, Carbondale, PA 18407 Directions (570) 282-7188
-
3
Northeastern Eye Institute - Mid-Valley1582 Main St, Peckville, PA 18452 Directions (570) 489-4430
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yeselavage?
My most recent annual eye exam was complete and thorough. She is very competent and a true medical professional. My family and I have been her patients since 2012. On each visit she has provided outstanding care for our family, examining their eyes thoroughly, adjusting their glasses, and contact lenses prescriptions as needed, providing additional medical referrals when needed. She is most strongly recommended.
About Dr. Jennifer Yeselavage, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1407142771
Education & Certifications
- The Eye Institute at the Pennsylvania College of Optometry in Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeselavage has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeselavage accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeselavage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeselavage works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeselavage. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeselavage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeselavage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeselavage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.