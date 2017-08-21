Jennifier Price accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifier Price, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifier Price, LPC is a Counselor in Tulsa, OK.
Jennifier Price works at
Locations
Psychiatric Associate of Tulsa, 4612 S Harvard Ave Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74135, (918) 747-5565
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
Ratings & Reviews
Jeni literally saved my life. She shows no judgment and wants what is best for the client. I would highly recommend her! I have been working with her for 10 years and have made tremendous progress. I never saw myself being where I am today and I have her to thank! The one negative is the ability to make appointments. The office staff does the best they can but there aren't enough of them. I promise the frustration of scheduling an appointment is worth it!
About Jennifier Price, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1417083544
Jennifier Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
