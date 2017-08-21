See All Counselors in Tulsa, OK
Jennifier Price, LPC

Jennifier Price, LPC is a Counselor in Tulsa, OK. 

Jennifier Price works at Psychiatric Associate of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK.

    Psychiatric Associate of Tulsa
    4612 S Harvard Ave Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74135 (918) 747-5565
    Aetna
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Community Care Network

    Aug 21, 2017
    Jeni literally saved my life. She shows no judgment and wants what is best for the client. I would highly recommend her! I have been working with her for 10 years and have made tremendous progress. I never saw myself being where I am today and I have her to thank! The one negative is the ability to make appointments. The office staff does the best they can but there aren't enough of them. I promise the frustration of scheduling an appointment is worth it!
    Tulsa, OK — Aug 21, 2017
    About Jennifier Price, LPC

    Counseling
    English
    1417083544
