Dr. Alsop has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenny Alsop, OD
Overview of Dr. Jenny Alsop, OD
Dr. Jenny Alsop, OD is an Optometrist in Midlothian, VA.
Dr. Alsop works at
Dr. Alsop's Office Locations
Midlothian Optometric Center1306 Alverser Plz, Midlothian, VA 23113 Directions (804) 379-1872
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alsop and the staff at Midlothian Optometric Center are wonderful. I like the flexible office hours for early or late appointments. They have the latest technology for eye exams and a large selection of trendy eyeglass frames to consider. They also stock contacts for yearly supply. I never have a long wait and feel Dr. Alsop listens to my eye concerns and comes up with a comfortable plan.
About Dr. Jenny Alsop, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1245494863
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alsop accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Alsop works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Alsop. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.
