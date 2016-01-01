See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Houston, TX
Dr. Jenny Burkholder, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jenny Burkholder, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Houston, TX. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    13333 Dotson Rd Ste 160, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 206-3992
    The Anxiety Center of Houston, Houston, TX
    9950 Cypresswood Dr Ste 207, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 540-0091

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Family Psychotherapy
Anxiety
Couples Therapy
Family Psychotherapy

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Jenny Burkholder, PHD

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447592852
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Dr. Jenny Burkholder, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burkholder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burkholder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burkholder has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkholder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burkholder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burkholder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

