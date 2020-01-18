Jenny Conrado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jenny Conrado, ARNP
Overview of Jenny Conrado, ARNP
Jenny Conrado, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Myers, FL.
Jenny Conrado's Office Locations
Comprehensive Sleep Care of Swfl13670 Metropolis Ave Ste 106, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 444-8969
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jenny Conrado?
Jenny Conrado ARNP was outstanding. I saw Jenny for a possible settings correction on a new CPAP machine, that I received from a CPAP equipment provider. Her sense of urgency, attention to detail, and high energy level were outstanding. A compassionate individual, she gave me quality time / input, and answered all my questions.
About Jenny Conrado, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043601453
Frequently Asked Questions
Jenny Conrado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jenny Conrado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jenny Conrado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenny Conrado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenny Conrado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.