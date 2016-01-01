Jenny Dejesus, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenny Dejesus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jenny Dejesus, NP
Overview of Jenny Dejesus, NP
Jenny Dejesus, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Jenny Dejesus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Jenny Dejesus' Office Locations
-
1
Division of Endocrinology156 William Street 6th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jenny Dejesus?
About Jenny Dejesus, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1639491509
Frequently Asked Questions
Jenny Dejesus accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jenny Dejesus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jenny Dejesus works at
Jenny Dejesus has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jenny Dejesus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenny Dejesus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenny Dejesus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.