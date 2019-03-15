Jenny Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jenny Phillips, PA
Overview
Jenny Phillips, PA is a Physician Assistant in Chattanooga, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1401 Carter St Ste 102, Chattanooga, TN 37402 Directions (423) 933-3397
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jenny Phillips?
Sadley Jenny has left CIM. She was better than all of the doctors combined at CIM. Caring, compassionate and knew more about medical problems and how to treat disease processes. After she left, my husband and I received a letter from CIM telling us that we were no longer patient's there. This is probably a good thing as they weren't that good anyway. Thank you Jenny for all of the years that you cared for us.
About Jenny Phillips, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1720174360
Frequently Asked Questions
Jenny Phillips accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jenny Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Jenny Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jenny Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenny Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenny Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.