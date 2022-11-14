See All Physicians Assistants in Frisco, TX
Jenny Smith, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jenny Smith, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Frisco, TX. 

Jenny Smith works at Texas Health Internal Medicine in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Health Internal Medicine
    Texas Health Internal Medicine
12950 Dallas Pkwy Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75033
(972) 377-8695
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 14, 2022
    Jenny is no longer a P.A. At this location but she treated me and my husband for years. And we miss seeing her. She provided us with excellent care and was always very personable. We would change to her at another location as we did this last time.
    Yolanda Carrillo — Nov 14, 2022
    About Jenny Smith, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578794947
