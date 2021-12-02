Jenny Ventura, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenny Ventura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jenny Ventura, MED
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jenny Ventura, MED is a Counselor in Canton, MA. They specialize in Counseling, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Cambridge College.
Jenny Ventura works at
Locations
Mind And Body Behavioral Health Center575 Washington St Ste 1B, Canton, MA 02021 Directions (781) 828-8300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
I had a difficult time trying to get in to see a therapist so I decided to try going through my EAP program at my job. I was immediately matched with Mind and Body Behavioral Health and heard from them within a day or so and had an appointment with Jenny the following week. I have always been skeptical and apprehensive about therapy but that changed after my first visit with Jenny. She has a gift of making people feel comfortable, safe, accepted, and heard while always keeping their best interest at heart. She has helped me to explore my own self worth and acknowledge that I have choices. She is very patient and always provides the therapy I need whether it is just listening, advice or asking the difficult questions and helping me to explore the answers. I would highly recommend Jenny to anyone who wants to make positive changes in their life
About Jenny Ventura, MED
- Counseling
- 22 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1871765214
Education & Certifications
- Cambridge City Hosp-Harvard U
- Cambridge College
- Northeastern University
Jenny Ventura accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jenny Ventura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jenny Ventura works at
Jenny Ventura speaks Portuguese.
9 patients have reviewed Jenny Ventura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jenny Ventura.
