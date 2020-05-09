See All Nurse Practitioners in San Jose, CA
Jeong Bin Kim, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Jeong Bin Kim, FNP-BC

Jeong Bin Kim, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in San Jose, CA. 

Jeong Bin Kim works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in San Jose, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jeong Bin Kim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    7225 Rainbow Dr, San Jose, CA 95129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 366-0595
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 09, 2020
    I have seen her in California and she is the sweetest! I have been able to confide in her and trust her care. She is kind and calm and I never hesitate to ask for an appointment with her or reach out to her for medical care. Easy to make appointments and very responsive to the well-being of my health!
    — May 09, 2020
    About Jeong Bin Kim, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326398363
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeong Bin Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeong Bin Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeong Bin Kim works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Jeong Bin Kim’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jeong Bin Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeong Bin Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeong Bin Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeong Bin Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

