Dr. Jerald Gottlieb, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottlieb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerald Gottlieb, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Savannah, GA.
Jerald M. Gottlieb Ph.d PC7 Oglethorpe Professional Blvd Ste 3, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 224-5841
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CoreSource
- Medicaid
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have used Gottlieb in the past for couples therapy. He was highly recommended. We did very well and was sent off into the wild blue skies, knowing that he was only a call away.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1972548907
- Emory University
