Dr. Jeremiah Coffey, DC
Overview
Dr. Jeremiah Coffey, DC is a Chiropractor in Cuyahoga Falls, OH.
Dr. Coffey works at
Locations
Western Reserve Hospital1900 23rd St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 Directions (330) 971-7841
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeremiah Coffey, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coffey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Coffey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coffey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.