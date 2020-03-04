Jeremiah Lynch, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeremiah Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jeremiah Lynch, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jeremiah Lynch, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseville, MN.
Jeremiah Lynch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Memorial Health Clinic - Roseville1835 County Road C W Ste 200 # W, Roseville, MN 55113 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeremiah Lynch?
I'm very nervous around medical folks and have complex medical issues, so going to the doctor is a pretty big chore for me usually. Jeremiah puts me at ease, is honest and direct in a very compassionate way and is very thorough. I highly recommend him.
About Jeremiah Lynch, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1811356397
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeremiah Lynch accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jeremiah Lynch using Healthline FindCare.
Jeremiah Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeremiah Lynch works at
Jeremiah Lynch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jeremiah Lynch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeremiah Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeremiah Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.