Jeremiah Malecek, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeremiah Malecek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jeremiah Malecek, PA-C
Overview
Jeremiah Malecek, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blaine, MN. They completed their residency with Cardiac Rehabilitation Internship - St. Luke's Hospital, Duluth, MN
Jeremiah Malecek works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Memorial Health Clinic- Blaine4181 108th Ave NE, Blaine, MN 55449 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jeremiah Malecek?
About Jeremiah Malecek, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1861022600
Education & Certifications
- Cardiac Rehabilitation Internship - St. Luke's Hospital, Duluth, MN
Frequently Asked Questions
Jeremiah Malecek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jeremiah Malecek using Healthline FindCare.
Jeremiah Malecek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jeremiah Malecek works at
Jeremiah Malecek has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jeremiah Malecek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeremiah Malecek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeremiah Malecek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.