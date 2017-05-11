Dr. Jeremy Frank, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Frank, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Frank, PHD is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Bala Cynwyd, PA.
Locations
Jeremy Frank Associates Addiction Psychology and Mental Health Treatment and Counseling333 E City Ave Ste PL13, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions (267) 225-1745MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frank is a great guy. He is friendly, kind, and willing to help me with my problem.
About Dr. Jeremy Frank, PHD
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English
- 1962758052
Education & Certifications
- Univ Fl
- University of Rochester
