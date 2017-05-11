See All Substance Abuse Counselors / Drug Counselors in Bala Cynwyd, PA
Dr. Jeremy Frank, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jeremy Frank, PHD

Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
4.4 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jeremy Frank, PHD is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Bala Cynwyd, PA. 

Dr. Frank works at Jeremy Frank PhD CADC in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeremy Frank Associates Addiction Psychology and Mental Health Treatment and Counseling
    333 E City Ave Ste PL13, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 225-1745
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Temple University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adolescent Counseling
Alcohol Withdrawal
Addiction
Adolescent Counseling
Alcohol Withdrawal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Frank?

    May 11, 2017
    Dr. Frank is a great guy. He is friendly, kind, and willing to help me with my problem.
    Wilmington, DE — May 11, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeremy Frank, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeremy Frank, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Frank to family and friends

    Dr. Frank's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Frank

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeremy Frank, PHD.

    About Dr. Jeremy Frank, PHD

    Specialties
    • Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962758052
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Univ Fl
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Frank, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frank works at Jeremy Frank PhD CADC in Bala Cynwyd, PA. View the full address on Dr. Frank’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeremy Frank, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.