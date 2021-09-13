See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Jeremy Goral, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jeremy Goral, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jeremy Goral, FNP-C

Jeremy Goral, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Jeremy Goral works at University Med Ctr Pantno Clin in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Jeremy Goral's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Banner University Medical Center-pantano
    7901 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 694-8400
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jeremy Goral?

    Sep 13, 2021
    I have had so many Drs trying to find the right one who will listen and care so I’m thankful I finally found one. He’s always responsive, helpful, and makes me feel confident that he’s in this journey with me to get better. I have been seeing Jeremy since Oct 2018 and I hope he doesn’t leave! Highly recommend!
    Sarah — Sep 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jeremy Goral, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jeremy Goral, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jeremy Goral to family and friends

    Jeremy Goral's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jeremy Goral

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jeremy Goral, FNP-C.

    About Jeremy Goral, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659897635
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeremy Goral has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeremy Goral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeremy Goral works at University Med Ctr Pantno Clin in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Jeremy Goral’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jeremy Goral. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeremy Goral.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeremy Goral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeremy Goral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jeremy Goral, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.