Dr. Jeremy Jessop, DC

Chiropractic
4.9 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jeremy Jessop, DC is a Chiropractor in Germantown, TN. 

Dr. Jessop works at Active Health Chiropractic in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Active Health Chiropractic LLC
    7844 Farmington Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 340-1837

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Sprain
Headache
Low Back Procedure
Back Sprain
Headache
Low Back Procedure

Treatment frequency



Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeremy Jessop, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Romanian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700977444
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Jessop, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jessop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jessop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jessop works at Active Health Chiropractic in Germantown, TN. View the full address on Dr. Jessop’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jessop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jessop.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jessop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jessop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

