Jeremy Larva, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (2)
Overview

Jeremy Larva, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL. 

Jeremy Larva works at Northwestern Center for Comprehensive Orthopaedic and Spine Care in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Center for Comprehensive Orthopaedic and Spine Care
    259 E Erie St Fl 13, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-6800
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 25, 2021
    Was relatable, communicative, and very helpful while I was in an incredible amount of pain.
    Daryl Winters — Aug 25, 2021
    About Jeremy Larva, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003021916
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeremy Larva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeremy Larva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jeremy Larva works at Northwestern Center for Comprehensive Orthopaedic and Spine Care in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Jeremy Larva’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jeremy Larva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeremy Larva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeremy Larva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeremy Larva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

