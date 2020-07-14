Dr. Jeremy Moeggenberg, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moeggenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Moeggenberg, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Mt Pleasant, MI. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois School Of Professional Psychology For Psy.D..
Great Lakes Psychological Associates PLLC400 S University Ave, Mt Pleasant, MI 48858 Directions (989) 317-3188
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Saw Dr Moeggenberg for a C&P Exam for the VA. He was extremely helpful and knowledgeable. Very friendly and detail oriented. Completed the exam in about an hour, and forwarded the evaluation to the VA the same day. Highly recommend!
- Illinois School Of Professional Psychology For Psy.D.
- Alma College
Dr. Moeggenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
