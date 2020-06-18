Dr. Jeremy Montez, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Montez, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Montez, PA-C
Dr. Jeremy Montez, PA-C is an Urology Specialist in Glendora, CA.
Dr. Montez works at
Dr. Montez's Office Locations
Citrus Valley Urologic Medical Group Inc.412 W Carroll Ave Ste 200, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 914-3921
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Montez is knowledgeable, compassionate and supportive. My husband who is his patient, feels Dr. is very helpful. Amazingly, he calls to let us know tests and procedures results. 5 Stars plus!
About Dr. Jeremy Montez, PA-C
- Urology
- English
- 1477607091
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montez works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Montez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montez.
