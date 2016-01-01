See All Physicians Assistants in Toledo, OH
Jeremy Rowe, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jeremy Rowe, PA is a Physician Assistant in Toledo, OH. 

Jeremy Rowe works at Toledo Clinic in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Toledo Clinic Inc.
    4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 479-5795
  2. 2
    Toledo Hospital
    2121 Hughes Dr # 310, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 291-3858
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Acne
Autoimmune Diseases
Abscess
Acne
Autoimmune Diseases

Treatment frequency



Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jeremy Rowe, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346568060
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jeremy Rowe, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jeremy Rowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jeremy Rowe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jeremy Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Jeremy Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jeremy Rowe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jeremy Rowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jeremy Rowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

