Overview of Dr. Jeremy Scoggins, OD

Dr. Jeremy Scoggins, OD is an Optometrist in Mount Juliet, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.



Dr. Scoggins works at Mt Juliet Eye Clinic in Mount Juliet, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.