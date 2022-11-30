Dr. Jeremy Scoggins, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scoggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Scoggins, OD
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Scoggins, OD
Dr. Jeremy Scoggins, OD is an Optometrist in Mount Juliet, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Scoggins' Office Locations
Mt Juliet Eye Clinic300 Pleasant Grove Rd Ste 600, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 773-5773
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scogins has always gone into detail about my eye condition. Very knowledgeable in all areas of our eyes. Been seeing him for many years and will continue.
About Dr. Jeremy Scoggins, OD
- Optometry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1942281530
Education & Certifications
- Eye Health Partners Of Middle Tennessee
- SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Dr. Scoggins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scoggins accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scoggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Scoggins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scoggins.
