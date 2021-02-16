Dr. Jeremy Walz, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Walz, OD
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Walz, OD
Dr. Jeremy Walz, OD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Walz works at
Dr. Walz's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute167 Ashley Ave # 301, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walz?
Overall nice visit, friendly staff, doctor was great and purchasing eyewear was painless.
About Dr. Jeremy Walz, OD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- Male
- 1881917979
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Walz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Walz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walz works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Walz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.