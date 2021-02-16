See All Ophthalmologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Jeremy Walz, OD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Walz, OD

Dr. Jeremy Walz, OD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Walz works at MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute
    167 Ashley Ave # 301, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center
    2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 16, 2021
    Overall nice visit, friendly staff, doctor was great and purchasing eyewear was painless.
    — Feb 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jeremy Walz, OD
    About Dr. Jeremy Walz, OD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1881917979
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Walz, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walz works at MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Walz’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Walz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

