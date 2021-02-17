See All Clinical Psychologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Jerilyn Wolman, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jerilyn Wolman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Columbus, OH. 

Dr. Wolman works at DEBRA R S JONES, MD in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Debra R S Jones, MD
    1620 E Broad St Ste 109, Columbus, OH 43203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 235-5219

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jerilyn Wolman, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1336204957
    Education & Certifications

    • 1971-1972
    • The Ohio State University Hospital Dept Of Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerilyn Wolman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolman works at DEBRA R S JONES, MD in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Wolman’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

