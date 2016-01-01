Jermaine Boston accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jermaine Boston, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jermaine Boston, LPC is a Counselor in Upper Marlboro, MD.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 9640 Marlboro Pike Ste 202, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772 Directions (240) 620-4421
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jermaine Boston?
About Jermaine Boston, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1922344597
Frequently Asked Questions
Jermaine Boston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jermaine Boston has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jermaine Boston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jermaine Boston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jermaine Boston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.