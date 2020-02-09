Jerome Baca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jerome Baca, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jerome Baca, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM.
Jerome Baca works at
Locations
1
Albuquerque Urology Associates, PA201 Cedar St SE Ste 5660, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 242-3991Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr. Baca! He was considerate and I didn’t feel rushed. He scheduled appropriate tests to gain a better understanding of what I was going through and took care of me accordingly. He didn’t blindly prescribe me unnecessary meds or put me through pointless procedures. He took great care of me and I am so thankful for his help!
About Jerome Baca, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1811243462
Frequently Asked Questions
