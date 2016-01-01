Dr. Weitzen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jerome Weitzen, OD
Overview of Dr. Jerome Weitzen, OD
Dr. Jerome Weitzen, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Weitzen works at
Dr. Weitzen's Office Locations
-
1
Jerome Weitzen Od PA213 N Laura St, Jacksonville, FL 32202 Directions (904) 353-3163
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weitzen?
About Dr. Jerome Weitzen, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1730369232
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weitzen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weitzen works at
Dr. Weitzen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weitzen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weitzen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weitzen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.