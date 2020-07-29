Dr. Boyd accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jerry Boyd, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerry Boyd, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Charleston, IL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1901 18th St, Charleston, IL 61920 Directions (217) 348-7911
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyd?
He is great doctor.
About Dr. Jerry Boyd, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1851381792
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.