Dr. Jerry Flexman, PHD

Neuropsychology
1.6 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jerry Flexman, PHD

Dr. Jerry Flexman, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Moraine, OH. 

Dr. Flexman works at Flexman Clinic in Moraine, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Flexman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Flexman Clinic - Dayton
    2621 Dryden Rd Ste 202, Moraine, OH 45439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 256-5300
  2. 2
    Flexman Clinic
    1 Elizabeth Pl Fl C, Dayton, OH 45417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 256-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 07, 2022
    Dr Flexman treated me honestly, with respect and due diligence, and did a high quality assessment which was communicated clearly to me in terms I understood. He ran many tests first and integrated their results into a coherent, whole assessment. He did not parrot back “what I wanted him to” to support my position in processes with others; but rather gave me professional and accurate results from APA endorsed, valid tests. People looking to get a false report they can use for their legal processes may not get what they want, and I see reviews here where that seems to be their reason for their reported dissatisfaction. Dr. Flexman and his Clinic personnel are honest and will provide an accurate assessment.
    Dolphin — May 07, 2022
    About Dr. Jerry Flexman, PHD

    • Neuropsychology
    • English
    • 1649237553
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

