Dr. Jerry Flexman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flexman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Flexman, PHD
Overview of Dr. Jerry Flexman, PHD
Dr. Jerry Flexman, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Moraine, OH.
Dr. Flexman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Flexman's Office Locations
-
1
Flexman Clinic - Dayton2621 Dryden Rd Ste 202, Moraine, OH 45439 Directions (937) 256-5300
-
2
Flexman Clinic1 Elizabeth Pl Fl C, Dayton, OH 45417 Directions (937) 256-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flexman?
Dr Flexman treated me honestly, with respect and due diligence, and did a high quality assessment which was communicated clearly to me in terms I understood. He ran many tests first and integrated their results into a coherent, whole assessment. He did not parrot back “what I wanted him to” to support my position in processes with others; but rather gave me professional and accurate results from APA endorsed, valid tests. People looking to get a false report they can use for their legal processes may not get what they want, and I see reviews here where that seems to be their reason for their reported dissatisfaction. Dr. Flexman and his Clinic personnel are honest and will provide an accurate assessment.
About Dr. Jerry Flexman, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1649237553
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flexman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flexman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flexman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flexman works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Flexman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flexman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flexman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flexman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.