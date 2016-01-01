Dr. Jerry Hooks Jr, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hooks Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Hooks Jr, PHD
Dr. Jerry Hooks Jr, PHD is a Nurse Practitioner in Augusta, GA.
1
Augusta University Medical Center987 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 721-1225
2
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144611914
Dr. Hooks Jr accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hooks Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
