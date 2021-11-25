Jerry Knapke, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jerry Knapke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jerry Knapke, LPCC
Overview
Jerry Knapke, LPCC is a Counselor in Tipp City, OH.
Jerry Knapke works at
Locations
Knapke Counseling Services LTD.5860 S County Road 25A Ste A, Tipp City, OH 45371 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I cannot say enough wonderful things about Mr Knapke. He is amazing! Thoughtful, insightful and dedicated to his clients. I highly recommend him!
About Jerry Knapke, LPCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1265600985
Frequently Asked Questions
Jerry Knapke accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jerry Knapke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jerry Knapke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jerry Knapke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jerry Knapke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jerry Knapke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.