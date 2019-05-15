See All Chiropractors in Greenville, SC
Jerry Langley Jr, CH

Chiropractic
5.0 (2)
Overview

Jerry Langley Jr, CH is a Chiropractor in Greenville, SC. 

Jerry Langley Jr works at Americare Back Ctr. in Greenville, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Americare Back Ctr.
    500 Mills Ave Ste E, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 233-3364
    May 15, 2019
    Dr. Langley is a great Chiropractor.
    — May 15, 2019
    About Jerry Langley Jr, CH

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1003026865
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jerry Langley Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jerry Langley Jr works at Americare Back Ctr. in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Jerry Langley Jr’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jerry Langley Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jerry Langley Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jerry Langley Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jerry Langley Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

