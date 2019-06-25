Dr. Jerry Northcutt, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Northcutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Northcutt, OD is an Optometrist in Ennis, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Ellis County Eye Center, PLLC2405 Yorkstown Dr, Ennis, TX 75119 Directions (972) 301-7515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
LOVE Dr. Northcutt and his staff! I've been going to him for the past 20 years. Dr. Northcutt takes time with his patients and isn't rushed. The nurses are always smiling and ready to help pick out glasses with you. I've never had payment issues or a problem scheduling appointments.
- Optometry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Dr. Northcutt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Northcutt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
697 patients have reviewed Dr. Northcutt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Northcutt.
