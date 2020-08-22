Dr. Jerry Sandberg, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Sandberg, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerry Sandberg, PHD is a Counselor in Bountiful, UT.
Dr. Sandberg works at
Locations
Navstar Counseling Inc. PC / Jerry L. Sandberg, Ph.d.380 N 200 W Ste 104, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (801) 299-9026Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jerry Sandberg, PHD
- Counseling
- English, German
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandberg works at
Dr. Sandberg speaks German.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandberg.
