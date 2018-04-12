Dr. Sloan accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jerry Sloan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Sloan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Wilmington, NC.

Locations
James T Pawlowski PC2311 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 763-2385Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sloan was very patient with me in helping me determine my needs moving forward. I will forward to meeting with him again for further testing.
About Dr. Jerry Sloan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1801849088
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sloan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloan.
