Jerry Van Winkle accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jerry Van Winkle, PSY
Offers telehealth
Jerry Van Winkle, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Kearney, NE.
Jerry Van Winkle Psyd LLC2315 W 39th St, Kearney, NE 68845 Directions (308) 224-4664
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1124115043
Jerry Van Winkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
