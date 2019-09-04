Dr. Jerry Yasuda, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yasuda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Yasuda, OD
Overview of Dr. Jerry Yasuda, OD
Dr. Jerry Yasuda, OD is an Optometrist in Visalia, CA.
Dr. Yasuda works at
Dr. Yasuda's Office Locations
-
1
Tulare County Department Mental Health3300 S Fairway St, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 732-6687
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yasuda?
Have gone to Dr Yasuda for 20 years. Very thorough and accommodating. Calm. Staff is attentive. Always has an excellent selection of frames.
About Dr. Jerry Yasuda, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1558401810
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yasuda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yasuda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yasuda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yasuda works at
Dr. Yasuda speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yasuda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yasuda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yasuda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yasuda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.