See All Nurse Practitioners in Live Oak, TX
Jessa Perry, ARNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Jessa Perry, ARNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jessa Perry, ARNP-C

Jessa Perry, ARNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Corpus Christy Campus.

Jessa Perry works at Family Medicine Health & Wellness in Live Oak, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Jessa Perry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hillside Primary Care
    12410 Toepperwein Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 637-6400
  2. 2
    Family Medicine Health & Wellness
    555 E Basse Rd Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 468-5426
  3. 3
    Beaver Medical Group
    7541 US Highway 87 E Ste 1, San Antonio, TX 78263 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 648-9900
  4. 4
    Family Medicine Health & Wellness
    1003 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 637-6400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergies
Arthritis
Acne
Allergies
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sick Patient Care Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jessa Perry?

    May 04, 2020
    Jessa is superb. I came in there with no hope and didn’t feel anyone could help me, but she gave me hope and many options. I would highly recommend this wonderful lady to family and friends.
    — May 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jessa Perry, ARNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jessa Perry, ARNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jessa Perry to family and friends

    Jessa Perry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jessa Perry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jessa Perry, ARNP-C.

    About Jessa Perry, ARNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023528361
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M University / Corpus Christy Campus
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Baker University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessa Perry, ARNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessa Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessa Perry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessa Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Jessa Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessa Perry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessa Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessa Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jessa Perry, ARNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.