Jessa Perry, ARNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jessa Perry, ARNP-C
Jessa Perry, ARNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Corpus Christy Campus.
Jessa Perry's Office Locations
Hillside Primary Care12410 Toepperwein Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 637-6400
Family Medicine Health & Wellness555 E Basse Rd Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 468-5426
Beaver Medical Group7541 US Highway 87 E Ste 1, San Antonio, TX 78263 Directions (210) 648-9900
Family Medicine Health & Wellness1003 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 637-6400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Jessa is superb. I came in there with no hope and didn’t feel anyone could help me, but she gave me hope and many options. I would highly recommend this wonderful lady to family and friends.
About Jessa Perry, ARNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1023528361
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University / Corpus Christy Campus
- Baker University
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessa Perry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jessa Perry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jessa Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Jessa Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessa Perry.
