Jessa Perry, ARNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Corpus Christy Campus.



Jessa Perry works at Family Medicine Health & Wellness in Live Oak, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.