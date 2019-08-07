Jesse Becker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jesse Becker, ARNP
Overview of Jesse Becker, ARNP
Jesse Becker, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Des Moines, IA.
Jesse Becker works at
Jesse Becker's Office Locations
Unitypoint Clinic Weight Loss - West Des Moines6600 Westown Pkwy Ste 220, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 241-2250
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a UTI and was treated by my family doctor with an antibiotic. After six days of antibiotics, I still had symptoms, yet tested negative on a UTI urine test. I was sent home with an antifungal for a yeast infection (even though there was no yeast in my culture). After two days of still having symptoms, I went to urgent care and met with Jesse. She was super attentive and made sure that we were going to figure out what was going on with me. It ended up that I did indeed have a UTI still. She gave me a different antibiotic and I am cleared of my UTI. Would highly recommend seeing Jesse.
About Jesse Becker, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396289229
