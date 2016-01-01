Overview

Dr. Jesse Lambert, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Gonzales, LA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Argosy University/Dallas and is affiliated with Saint Elizabeth Hospital.



Dr. Lambert works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Psychology in Gonzales, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.