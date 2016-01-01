See All Clinical Psychologists in Gonzales, LA
Dr. Jesse Lambert, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jesse Lambert, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Gonzales, LA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Argosy University/Dallas and is affiliated with Saint Elizabeth Hospital.

Dr. Lambert works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Psychology in Gonzales, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Psychology
    721 E Highway 30, Gonzales, LA 70737 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 743-2022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Elizabeth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Jesse Lambert, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245560036
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Assessment and Psychological Services
    Internship
    • Southern Louisiana Internship Consortium
    Medical Education
    • Argosy University/Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • Southeastern Louisiana University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jesse Lambert, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lambert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lambert works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Psychology in Gonzales, LA. View the full address on Dr. Lambert’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lambert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lambert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

