Jesse Martinez Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jesse Martinez Jr, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jesse Martinez Jr, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Dallas, TX.
Jesse Martinez Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mi Doctor Pharmacy #174438 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75211 Directions (972) 498-1925
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jesse Martinez Jr?
About Jesse Martinez Jr, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1023234341
Frequently Asked Questions
Jesse Martinez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jesse Martinez Jr works at
Jesse Martinez Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jesse Martinez Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jesse Martinez Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jesse Martinez Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.