Jesse Munoz, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jesse Munoz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jesse Munoz, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jesse Munoz, LCSW is a Counselor in Palos Heights, IL.
Jesse Munoz works at
Locations
-
1
Beth Ledvora MD Sc7800 W College Dr, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 361-5110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jesse Munoz?
About Jesse Munoz, LCSW
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1649390675
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Medical Center
- University of Illinois at Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Jesse Munoz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jesse Munoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jesse Munoz works at
Jesse Munoz speaks Spanish.
Jesse Munoz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jesse Munoz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jesse Munoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jesse Munoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.