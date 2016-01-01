Overview of Jessica Koponen, OTR

Jessica Koponen, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Fargo, ND.



Jessica Koponen works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND with other offices in Graceville, MN and Wahpeton, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.