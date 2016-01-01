Jessica Koponen, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Koponen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jessica Koponen, OTR
Overview of Jessica Koponen, OTR
Jessica Koponen, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Fargo, ND.
Jessica Koponen's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
-
2
Essentia Health-Graceville Clinic115 W 2nd St, Graceville, MN 56240 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Jessica Koponen, OTR
- Occupational Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1942813183
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Holy Trinity Hospital
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Jessica Koponen accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jessica Koponen using Healthline FindCare.
Jessica Koponen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jessica Koponen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Koponen.
