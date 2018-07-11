See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Internal Medicine
3.9 (12)
Overview of Jessica Barrientos, PA-C

Jessica Barrientos, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. 

Jessica Barrientos works at MedFirst Primary Care in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jessica Barrientos' Office Locations

    MedFirst Primary Care
    MedFirst Primary Care
26112 Overlook Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78260
(210) 497-2338
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 11, 2018
    Really listens and doesn't rush you out the door. She is more thorough than most Doctors I've seen! I've followed her to 2 practices. She's so sweet and caring!!
    Paige S. in San Antonio, TX — Jul 11, 2018
    About Jessica Barrientos, PA-C

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1548419757
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Barrientos, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jessica Barrientos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jessica Barrientos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Barrientos works at MedFirst Primary Care in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Jessica Barrientos’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Jessica Barrientos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Barrientos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Barrientos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Barrientos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

