See All Substance Abuse Counselors / Drug Counselors in Fort Worth, TX
Jessica Batts, LCDC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jessica Batts, LCDC

Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jessica Batts, LCDC is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Fort Worth, TX. 

Jessica Batts works at Bountiful Community Home Health L.l.c. in Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bountiful Community Home Health L.l.c.
    5601 Bridge St Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 292-8413
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jessica Batts?

    Oct 02, 2019
    Dr. Batts is terrific. I started seeing her at the recommendation ph my psychiatrist who diagnosed me with ADD; but was concerned with my history. I was given a list of recommendations. Dr. Batt happened to have been the person who did my intake at the office. I immediately felt relaxed and comfortable with it her. As I reviewed the list I started with the closest psychologist who had a 7 week wait list. While her location was not ideal for me (as someone new to the area) I remember how I was able to open up to her during the intake and decided to go for it. I started seeing her before I had Bell’s palsy on 11/27/2018. She had been terrific through the last 10 months. She had helped me to manage the ups and downs of all the health conditions I’ve had the last 10 months. In between we dig into some of the deeper stuff. I appreciate how easy it is for me to open up to her and the way she had adjusted to my constantly changing energy and mental level and her suggestions
    Dan Sirucek — Oct 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jessica Batts, LCDC
    How would you rate your experience with Jessica Batts, LCDC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jessica Batts to family and friends

    Jessica Batts' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jessica Batts

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jessica Batts, LCDC.

    About Jessica Batts, LCDC

    Specialties
    • Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003210113
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Batts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Batts works at Bountiful Community Home Health L.l.c. in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Jessica Batts’s profile.

    Jessica Batts has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Batts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Batts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Batts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jessica Batts, LCDC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.